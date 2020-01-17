Cardboard Sled Races at Cone Park just a month away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A winter favorite is nearly a month away at one of Sioux City’s most popular attractions. The Annual River-Cade-Sertoma Cardboard Sled Races are scheduled for February 23 at Cone Park.

If you’re interested in entering a sled, there is no cost, but it must be completely made of cardboard. No metal or plastic runners will be allowed.

Trophies will be awarded in each age group for the race, as well as design and construction awards.

The Sioux City Musketeers will be on-hand for the event, some even hitting the ice to skate following the races.