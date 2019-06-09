Cardboard boat race wraps up the Lake Yankton Outdoor festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Shae Rumsey and Ben Rumsey spent the last 24 hours cutting and taping cardboard scraps together piece by piece.

"We just started last night. It was like 9:30 a.m. My grandpa came last night and we just started building it," said Rumsey.

Dennie Menke, a member of the Missouri National Recreation River board, explained how this event helps families spend quality time together.

"The whole object of the event is to just offer something free for families to do here at the lake for four hours. They built their own boats. They just had a little initiative and got up and did it," said Menke.

Now they're putting their hard work to the test in the waters of Lake Yankton in a cardboard boat race.

"It just kind of brings them together with something that everyone can do and it doesn't really matter if you win or you lose its just fun," said Rumsey.

After many congratulations from crowd members and loved ones, everyone headed back to the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival to enjoy a wide variety of family games and fun.