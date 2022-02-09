SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 20 of Iowa’s counties so far — including Woodbury — have formally objected to carbon capture pipeline projects like Summit Carbon Solutions, and landowners whose property are in the pipeline’s route are starting to speak out as well.

Last fall, the Iowa Utilities Board mandated all carbon sequestration companies to hold informational meetings in the counties where their proposed pipeline would cut through. Questions were asked about the potential dangers of carbon dioxide running underground and what would happen if the line were to break, and those same concerns are still in the minds of affected landowners today.

“And it’s not if there will be a rupture, it’s just when there’ll be a rupture. So huge safety concerns, it’s a high-pressure line over two thousand pounds,” said Deb Main, a landowner who has property in Summit’s route.

Main said her pasture land and livestock will be impacted by the pipeline and said she hasn’t heard much support from neighbors about the project.

“It’s becoming a topic of conversation. I don’t know if I could find — I haven’t talked to one landowner who’s in favor of this. Not one,” said Main.

Summit Carbon Solutions released this statement from CEO Bruce Rastetter:

“Farmers and landowners in Iowa understand that ethanol production consumes over 50% of our corn crop every year, which is a big reason why we’ve had early success signing hundreds of pipeline easements with farmers who have a vested interest in our success.”

The Iowa Utilities Board will have one calendar year to decide whether or not to approve the carbon capture plans, but Senate Bill 2160, recently introduced by Senator Jeff Taylor, would ban eminent domain use by private entities, halting any power the IUB would have to grant the carbon companies permission.

“The government shouldn’t step in for something that really is not a public use, it’s a private use, it’s private profit. Even if there are some public benefits, it should still be up to the individual landowner to decide,” said Sen. Taylor.

Sen. Taylor said he expects Senate Bill 2160 to be discussed in subcommittee, and potentially pass through the Commerce committee sometime in the future.