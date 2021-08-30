Carbon dioxide pipeline proposed to run through 30 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A carbon dioxide pipeline could be placed throughout much of Iowa and parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC filed a request for meeting dates with the Iowa Utilities Board about placing a carbon dioxide pipeline that is currently proposed to cross more than 700 miles through 30 Iowa counties, including much of Siouxland.

Summit Carbon’s proposal, called the Midwest Carbon Express, states the carbon capture and storage project would partner with ethanol plants in five states. With the partnership, they plan to capture carbon dioxide emissions. The liquefied carbon dioxide would then be transported to North Dakota to be stored in ‘deep underground geologic storage locations,’ the release states.

See where the proposed pipeline would run in Iowa counties below.

Story continues below.

If the pipeline were approved, construction could cause damage to a landowners’ or tenants’ property. Summit Carbon Solutions proposed the following policy statement to compensate owners if damage were to be damaged. The listed payments include crop loss, damages due to compactions, ruts, and erosion, and other damages

Story continues below.

Since the project is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline, it would be governed by Iowa Code chapter 479B, which requires informational meetings in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected, and the meetings are to be conducted at least 30 days prior to the company filing a petition for a new pipeline permit.

The Iowa Utilities Board said in a release that they issued a letter on August 12 approving locations, dates, and times for multiple informational meetings to inform landowners about the proposed pipeline.

See the list of informational meetings dates and locations for Iowa counties below.

Hardin County – September 13, noon, Timbers Edge, 19493 Co Hwy S56, Steamboat Rock

Story County – September 13, 6 p.m., Gateway Hotel & Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames

Lyon County – September 15, noon, Rock Rapids Community Center, 404 First Ave, Rock Rapids

Sioux County – September 15, 6 p.m., Terrace View, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center

Plymouth County – September 16, noon, Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St SE, Le Mars

Woodbury County – September 16, 6 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, Meeting Rooms A & B, 801 Fourth St, Sioux City

Cerro Gordo County – September 20, 1:30 p.m., NIACC – Beem Center, 500 College Drive, Mason City

Floyd County – September 20, 6 p.m., Floyd Community Center, 706 Fairfield St, Floyd

O’Brien County – September 22, noon, Sheldon Community Center, 416 Ninth St, Sheldon

Cherokee County – September 22, 6 p.m., Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff St, Cherokee

Dickinson County – September 23, noon, Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St, Spirit Lake

Emmet County – September 23, 5:30 p.m., Regional Wellness Center, 415 S 18th St, Estherville

Palo Alto County – September 27, 12:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 3200 College Drive, Emmetsburg

Kossuth County – September 27, 6 p.m., Eagle Center Banquet, 401 Smith St, Lakota

Hancock County – September 28, 1 p.m., Viaduct Center, 255 US Hwy 69 S, Garner

Chickasaw County – September 29, 1 p.m., Chickasaw Event Center, 301 N. Water Ave, New Hampton

Boone County – October 4, noon, Boone County Historical Society, 602 Story St, Boone

Greene County – October 4, 5 p.m., Jefferson High School, 1901 N Grimmell Road, Jefferson

Ida County – October 5, noon, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Ave, Holstein

Crawford County – October 5, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 550 Main St, Manilla

Shelby County – October 6, noon, Therkildsen Activity Center, 706 Victoria St, Harlan

Pottawattamie County – October 6, 6 p.m., Impact Hill, 501 Oakland Ave, Oakland

Clay County – October 8, noon, Clay County Fairground, 800 W 18th St, Spencer

Mills County – October 11, noon, Lakin Community Center, 61321 315th St, Malvern

Fremont County – October 11, 6 p.m., The Waterfalls, 907 Hartford Ave, Farragut

VIRTUAL Meeting – October 12, 5:30 p.m., Iowa Utilities Board, 1375. E. Court Ave, Des Moines (Register to attend.)

Wright County – October 13, noon, Heartland Museum, 119 SW Ninth St, Clarion

Franklin County – October 13, 5 p.m., Maynes Grove Lodge, 946 US Hwy 65, Hampton

Page County – October 14, noon, Shenandoah Public Library, 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah

Montgomery County – October 14, 6 p.m., Montgomery County Ag Society Gold Building, 1809 N Fourth St, Red Oak

Hamilton County – October 15, 12:30 p.m., Ed Prince Building, All Cultures Equal, 1440 E Second St, Webster City

Webster County – October 15, 6 p.m., Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave NW, Fort Dodge

The October 12 virtual meeting will be conducted from the IUB’s Hearing Room. Registration, via the link above, is required for remote access.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Attn: Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

To review documents filed in this docket, click on Docket No. HLP-2021-0001 to visit the IUB’s electronic filing system (EFS). For assistance with electronic filing of comments, visit How to Make a Filing with the Board or call the IUB IT Support team at (515) 725-7337.

For more information about hazardous liquid pipelines, visit the IUB’s Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Permits webpage.