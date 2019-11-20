Car thefts on the rise with colder weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There has been an increase in stolen car reports now that the weather is getting colder according to a recent press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Between October 1 and November 12, there were 41 cars reported stolen, and of those, 22 were left running or the keys were left inside them.

The Sioux City Police Department is strongly urging Siouxlanders to not leave their keys in their cars or leave them running and unsecured.

Most of the victims had their cars recovered after a short time, but of the 41 cars reported stolen in the six-week period, only 36 have been recovered.

People taking cars that are left running could be charged with Theft in the second-degree or Operating without the owner’s consent.