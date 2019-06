Driver hits the accelerator instead of brake

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman who thought her foot was on the brake had accidentally hit the accelerator, sending her car into a building.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra crashed into one of the glass panels in front of Rick Collins Toyota.

Shattered glass covered the sidewalks and damage to the car was severe.

The Sioux City Police Department was on the scene. They want to remind drivers to be safe out on the roadways.