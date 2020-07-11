Car rolls over in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An apparent equipment failure lead to a rollover accident in downtown Sioux City on Friday night.
Police said a silver sedan was headed south on Virginia Street when the driver attempted to brake.
When the car failed to slow, it collided with an SUV parked on the side of the street and rolled.
No one was injured and at this time, no citations have been issued.
