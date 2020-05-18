Car rams through Le Mars house after failing to stop at intersection

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A car rammed through a house in Le Mars after failing to stop at an intersection Sunday night.
KCAU 9 received a photo from KLEM Radio that shows the structural damage to the house on 301 4th Street SW in Le Mars.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver heading northeast on Lincoln Avenue SW failed to make a turn. He instead crossed the street, jumped the curb and rammed into the house
Two people were in the house at the time and neither were injured.
The man driving the car was transported to the Floyd Valley Healthcare.
