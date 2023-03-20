YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Yankton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that nearly hit a school bus earlier this month.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the incident to Facebook. Officials say the incident happened on March 12.

A white car was trying to pass a semi on Highway 81 when it almost collided with a Yankton School District bus.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at 605-668-5210.