YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities out of Yankton County, S.D., have provided more information regarding a pursuit and crash in May that killed two people.

The crash took place near 2400 Highway 50 of Yankton on the morning of May 10. According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, a South Dakota Highway trooper tried to stop a 2005 Chevy Cobalt SS that morning at 9:57 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 50 and Plum Street Vermillion. The reason for the traffic stop was for speeding and not displaying a license plate. The trooper also noted that the vehicle only displayed dealer plates.

The Cobalt refused to pull over, the release states, and started driving erratically at high speeds. The trooper notified dispatch of a pursuit heading toward Yankton County at 9:59 a.m. A couple of minutes later, it was noted that speeds reached 130 mph.

At 10:02, the Yankton Police Department placed road spikes on the highway in the center turning lane of the five-lane highway. At 10:07 a.m., the Cobalt SS was seen weaving in and out of traffic, going west on the highway at about 114 mph. The vehicle went into the furthest north lane, missing the road spikes. Even so, the vehicle avoided rear-ending another vehicle only to overcorrect, cross multiple lanes, and then hit an eastbound semi.

There were three people in the car. As a result of the crash, the driver, Anna Selwyn, and Gabriel Ortega were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person was a 23-year-old woman from Sioux City, Iowa. She was taken to a Yankton hospital for life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said she is making a full recovery.

During the sheriff’s office’s investigation, authorities learned the Cobalt had been stolen out of an impound lot in Sioux City earlier that day around 5:30 a.m. The locked gates of the impound lot were damaged by the vehicle, the release states, with Selwyn and Ortega as suspects.

A toxicology test was done one Selwyn. The sheriff’s office said that the test showed Selwyn’s blood alcohol content to be at .109. It also found that she had 2,148 ng of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.