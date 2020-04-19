Car enthusiasts started their engines for the weekly quarantine ‘Cruise the Loop’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Car lovers started their engines and took advantage of the lovely weather Saturday night in downtown Sioux City.

The weekly quarantine “Cruise the Loop” took place for the second time this weekend.

Car enthusiasts said it’s a great time to get together at a safe distance inside their historic cars.

“We thought ‘Heck that would be fun to get the cars out.’ This is our first time out with one of the cars. It’s just a family thing and it’s always fun to see faces that have been hibernating all winter long. People that you know. It’s just a lot of fun,” said Mike Vogt, participant.

Organizers said they want to have this event every Saturday night throughout the summer.