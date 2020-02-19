Closings
Car dealer fined, given probation for fraudulent practices in Crawford County

DENISON, Iowa (AP) — A man who’d operated a vehicle dealership in western Iowa has been fined and placed on probation for fraudulent sales practices.

Crawford County court records say 59-year-old Robert Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday before being fined $750 and given a deferred judgment and three years of probation. Under a deferred judgment, his conviction could be removed from his record if he were to successfully complete the terms of his probation.

Prosecutors dropped several other charges in return for Adams’ plea.

Customers say Adams didn’t forward to the appropriate agencies or entities money paid for title transfers and warranty contracts and protection plans. 

