Car crash near Sioux Center sends one to hospital

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A car crash three miles southwest of Sioux Center sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of a car crash on 410th Street near Sioux Center.

Natividad de Tomas, 34, of Rock Valley was driving westbound in a Suzuki. De Tomas attempted to turn left onto a residential driveway when she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Daniel Wieling, 57, of Ireton. Wieling was headed eastbound on 410th Street.

De Tomas was transported to Sioux Center Health by the Sioux Center Ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

The Suzuke sustained around $1,500 in damage and the Jeep sustained around $1,200 in damage.

De Tomas was sited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and making an unsafe turn.

The Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department, and Sioux Center Ambulance assisted the Sioux Center Sheriff’s office at the scene.

