Car crash in Stanton leads to aggravated DWI arrest of Newman Grove man

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A car crash in Stanton on Saturday evening leads to an aggravated DWI arrest of a Newman Grove man.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a car crash at 13th and Kingwood in Stanton.

During the investigation of the crash, it was revealed that the driver, Ryan Schultz, 39, of Newman Grove, was impaired.

He was arrested for aggravated DWI and taken to the sheriff’s office where his .BAC was almost three times the legal limit.

Schultz was booked for DWI and released after posting a cash bond.

He’s scheduled for an initial court appearance in August.

