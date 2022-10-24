SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Barara Carroll was allegedly following a left-hand curve at 435 Street and 2701 Avenue west of Gillet Grove at around 4:50 p.m.

The release specified that she was unable to manage the curve and her car left the road. The car entered the ditch and then hit a utility pole. The force of the collision caused the pole to break in half and fall to the ground resulting in wires hanging dangerously low to the ground.

The Spencer Ambulance took Caroll to a nearby hospital for possible incapacitating injuries, according to the release. The release listed the vehicle as a total loss.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spencer Ambulance, Buds Tow Service, and Webb First Responders.