Car club wants to ‘bring car culture back to Sioux City’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Car enthusiasts and their hot rods came out in full force at the Tyson Events Center Sunday.

Hood Dreamz Car Club hosted their biggest car show in the parking lot with over 300 registered cars of every era and roughly a thousand attendees.

The group says it hopes to bring car culture to the next level in Siouxland.

“Bring car culture back to Sioux City. There’s a car scene, [but] there’s no car culture. We’re going to bring the car culture back to Sioux City, and that’s what we’re doing. The fruits of our labor, to show ‘This is what we’re doing.’ We’re doing it for Sioux City. We’re doing it for everybody that has cars and everything like that. “Josh Van Beek of Hood Dreamz Car Club said.

The group plans to hold more events this coming June.