Cannabis group files to defend constitutional amendment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The group that campaigned to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota through a voter-backed constitutional amendment has filed in court to defend the amendment in a legal challenge brought by two law enforcement officers.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws organized a successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adults, as well as its commercial regulation and use by minors for medical needs.
The amendment was approved by 54% of voters on Election Day. But two law enforcement officers have brought a lawsuit arguing the amendment is not legal because it covers more than one subject.
