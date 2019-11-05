Candy buy back program helps troops and kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If your kids haven’t devoured their Halloween candy from a few nights ago, a local dentist wants to help save their teeth.

The Esthetic Dentistry in Sioux City holding a candy buy-back program through November 6 at the Sergeant Road location.

It’s part of the office’s Operation Gratitude, which will send the candy to troops overseas.

It might seem contradictory, but these dentists say they don’t hate candy.

“No, we actually give out sugar-free suckers here that have Zylatol, and that helps reduce the risk of cavities. We eat candy here too,” said Jena Mohr, Dental Hygienist.

Kids will get $1 for every pound of Halloween candy they bring in.