Candlelight vigils held in Sioux City, across U.S. honoring Parkland students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been nearly two years since 17 kids were killed in a shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, and kids in Sioux City are honoring their memory despite being miles apart.

First Lutheran Church in Sioux City held one of the many candlelight vigils across the nation Thursday night.

The organization “March For Our Lives” put on the event as a way to show solidarity for all victims of gun violence, and to remember that a tragedy like the Parkland school shooting could happen anywhere.

“I’m honored to be here in order to spread the message because it’s important to remember what’s happening and what has happened so that we can prevent it from ever happening again,” Estella Ruhrer Johnson, Sioux City March For Our Lives Co-Founder, shared.

Candlelight vigils in memory of Parkland were held across the Country by “March For Our Lives” in order to spread their message of ending gun violence.