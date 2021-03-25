Candlelight vigil held for Atlanta shooting victims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens gathered at Historic 7th St. Friday to honor the eight people shot and killed in Atlanta last week.

“Sioux City knows how to come together to support one another in times like this, so it just makes me feel really good,” Monique Scarlett with Unity in the Community said.

“I’m proud of our community coming together in such a short notice,” vigil organizer Peggy La said.

The Siouxland Asian Festival Committee partnered with Unity in the Community to host the vigil. Organizers tell KCAU 9 the goal was to highlight the rise in crimes against Asian-Americans this past year. Six of the eight victims in the Atlanta shootings were Asian women.

“I hope that it does not happen in Sioux City, but I hope that we can learn from each other, embrace each other’s culture, and be more open-minded to others,” La said.

Many in the Asian-American community shared their own experiences of racism. Michael Widjaja was one of those speakers.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are, what you look like–I just think it’s very important as a member of this community to share that,” Widjaja said.

Widjaja played ‘Amazing Grace’ on his trumpet, telling us it’s a song all Americans can relate to in some way.

“Everyone is struggling in one way or another. Everyone is struggling,” Widjaja said.

According to advocacy group ‘Stop AAPI,’ 3,800 hate-related incidents towards Asian-Americans were reported this past year alone. Scarlett hopes Thursday night’s vigil played a small, but important role in changing the narrative.

“I would hope everyone will learn that it just takes a simple word like ‘love’ just to love on one another, and keep everyone safe in your communities, and take pride in your communities,” Scarlett said.

Roughly 70 people attended Thursday night’s vigil.