Canceling Race for Hope did not stop Siouxlanders from supporting local cancer patients

MCCOOK LAKE, S.D. (KCAU) — This year’s Race for Hope was a bit soggy, but that didn’t stop Siouxlanders in the fight against cancer.

For 23 years the Race of Hope has helped the June E. Nylen Center raise money and awareness for cancer. This year hundreds came out for the noble cause, but due to the wet weather had to cancel the race.

However, folks still took to the trails and walked the race anyway in support of our local cancer patients.

“It’s not for some big, bigger thing, it’s something right here in our community that they can give to so it’s something that they use their dollars for and it goes right back into our community, right back into helping our community and our cancer patients right here in the Siouxland Community,” said Lexi Mounts the Race for Hope coordinator.

Over the past three years, the race has raised $45,000 for the cancer center.