SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the cost of eggs rising, some are looking into raising chickens in their backyard.

According to Sioux City City Code 7.06.010 residents must have a permit to have pigs, mink or any chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks, doves, pigeons, game birds or other fowl on their property, under their control or in their possession.

The code section also prohibits possessing cats, dogs, rabbits, and a number of other animals for commercial purposes.

No person within any neighborhood conservation, rural residential, suburban residential, general residential, or urban residential zone in the city shall have in the person’s possession or control, or keep or harbor: any equine or bovine animals, any sheep, goats, hares, rabbits, guinea pigs, dogs, or cats for commercial purposes Sioux City Municipal Code 7.06.010

According to the same code, an inspection of the premises must be conducted before a permit can be issued. The inspection would be conducted by the city development department which would be looking to ensure that sanitary conditions are appropriate for the animal.

If a permit is issued only female chickens and roosters under the age of four months can be kept, with a maximum of four fowl being kept.

The requirements for housing the animals are laid out in section 7.06.070. The section requires that the enclosure must not be closer than 125 feet to any dwelling other than the dwelling of the owner of the enclosure or within 45 feet of the owner’s dwelling. Exceptions can be made at the discretion of the community development department.

Food must be kept in such a way that does not encourage rodents.

However, a Sioux City woman who raises chickens told KCAU 9 in early February that it might not be worth it for some of those who are interested. Amanda Beller owns four chickens in her Backyard that she got during a “midlife crisis” and while she enjoys raising chickens she said it isn’t for everyone.

“Do a lot of research. I didn’t know anything at all when I got into it and you’re learning a lot all the time,” Beller said.