SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the snow makes its exit, some spring yard work is on the list of some Siouxlanders.

Leaves, sticks, and trash can accumulate over the winter season and many residents, especially those with green thumbs, will have their hands full getting their yards ready for the spring green. However, burning yard waste is illegal in Sioux City.

“There are certain regulations on what you can and cannot burn,” said Captain Ryan Collins with Sioux City Fire Prevention, “You cannot burn grass clippings, dead grass, leaves, and large limbs that might take a while to extinguish themselves. You can’t burn those.”

Small amounts of waste can be put in residents’ weekly garbage collection, otherwise, those with substantial waste can apply for a burn permit with Fire Prevention.