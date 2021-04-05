Campus Connect, Tyson Foods awarding grants to Siouxland organizations for internship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Campus Connect and Tyson Foods are awarding grants to nonprofit organizations in Siouxland for the Summer Community Internship Program.

According to a press release from Iowa and Minnesota Campus Compact, 20 organizations in Siouxland will receive a total amount of $66,000 for internship positions for the summer.

“With my internship experience, I definitely learned how to problem-solve. There were many challenges that we had to overcome or problem-solve around due to COVID. It forced me to really tap into my creative side and explore new ways to do things.” Jade Guzman, a recipient of the Tyson grant and Haven House intern.

The program has partnered with 31 organizations for four years in Northwest Iowa.

“Looking back on my experience, the most beneficial part is all of the groundwork I made. From social media posting to website work, I was able to see the difference I made through the results on the platforms I worked on during my internship time. We are more accessible to the community, and I feel that we are now more relevant with Facebook and Instagram,” said Kaitlyn Hoelscher, a student studying Counseling Psychology.

Interns will learn new skills, which includes creating immigrant outreach programs for the juvenile court system, building a social media strategy for a food bank, and participating in culinary intership for a homeless shelter.

Iowa interns will work from June 7 to July 30. Students that are interested in applying for an internship can click here.

Students that are accepted into this program will need to:

Agree to job responsibilities and complete 8 weeks of full-time employment

Attend Iowa virtual kick-off reception on June 7

Attend two virtual trainings mid-June and early-July

Attend Iowa virtual closeout celebration event on July 24

Provide full-time support to the agency

Create at least 4 social media posts about their experience

Complete post-program evaluation that provides feedback to the organization and program

In order to be eligible for this program, students must:

Be currently enrolled, an undergraduate student who will be returning to college as a full-time sophomore, junior, or senior in 2021 Fall

Submit verification of enrollment for 2021 Fall

Meet any additional employment requirements by the agency

Siouxland internships will take place at:

For details on the internship positions available, visit this website.