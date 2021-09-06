Camping season begins to wind down in Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Another popular summer activity is wrapping up as the temperatures begin to drop: camping.

Camping hasn’t come to an end quite yet, as this weekend was packed with people at the Scenic Park campground, where people were taking the time to relax from their time off work.

One couple said unlike most people, even when it starts to get cooler, you’ll still see them camping around the 50 states.

“Just before we retired, we bought the RV, sold our house, three years ago, we went west coast and two years ago, we went east coast. We really enjoy staying in Scenic Park, people are great, a lot of room and great view of the river and Sioux City,” said Rick and Ann Feauto.

Both born and raised in South Sioux City, the Feautos have been living in their RV for more than a few years now and try to make it back to Sioux City as often as they can but for the winter season, they’re planning on camping out in Arizona.