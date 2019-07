SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Camping at the Ickey Nickel may be returning for Siouxlanders.

The Sioux City bar had to end camping on their property after the city received a complaint. Camping at the Ickey Nickel had been allowed for years.

Last night, the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission Board of Adjustment approved plans to re-zone the property. This will legally allow camping at the Ickey Nickel.

The proposal will be heard by Sioux City’s City Council on July 22.