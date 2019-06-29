Campgrounds are filling up for the Fourth of July

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Another popular destination for the Fourth of July are the Siouxland campgrounds. The holiday is one of the biggest camping holidays and many campgrounds are filling up.

In fact, if you’re looking to make last minute camping plans at Ponca State Park, the cabins are all booked up.

“Emergencies arise we have a few EMTs on-staff that are ready to help and I know the Ponca Fire and Rescue Department does a great job if ever need be to come out and give us a hand with something like that if there is a heat emergency,” says Scott Oligmueller, Park Superintendent of Ponca State Park.

Even if you don’t plan on camping, there are plenty of activities at the state park for a day trip for the holiday.