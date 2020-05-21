Campers flock to Woodbury County campgrounds

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – There is good news for people hoping to do some camping in Woodbury County this memorial day weekend. Some campgrounds will be open for business.

Bigelow Park opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, and since then, there has been a constant flow of people visiting the site and claiming their spot. But one thing to remember is the campground is only operating at 50 percent capacity.

“We’re pretty excited to get away and get out of the house for a while,” said Reva Novak, a camper at Bigelow Park Campground.

Novak and her family are one of the few campers allowed onto the campground this Memorial Day weekend.

“Not everyone is packed in here, a lot of space in between us and plan to stay pretty close to our own camper, and we have our own restroom and everything,” said Novak.

“We have every other site blocked off. And there will be no tents allowed and its campers that are self-contained, which means they have their own showers and restroom facilities inside,” Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Daniel Heissel said.

Restrooms, showers, playgrounds, and shelters will remain closed until further notice.

“Number one concern is the safety of the staff going in and cleaning and dealing with the public. And we care about the public as well. We don’t want to bring all those people into the facility and someone get COVID,” said Heissal.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board is also allowing only six campers per site and no visitors. This helps keep groups under 10 people on the site.

“We want you to have a good time, but please follow the rules that are posted in our kiosk and follow the state distancing rules,” said Heissel.

“Very excited for summer. Can’t wait to get out and enjoy the warm weather when we get some sunshine and spend time with family,” said Novak.

Heissel also shared that Woodbury County campgrounds are only operating at level one restrictions. He’s hoping to soon open up the campground more to level 2 and level 3, that being restrooms and showers, as more COVID-19 cases begin to decrease in our tri-state area.