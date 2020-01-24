Camper lost in fire Thursday evening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire and ice are opposites, but local fire crews had to deal with both of those Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to a camper on fire near the 2,500 block of First Street in Sioux City around 5:30 Thursday evening.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and no other structures were damaged.

Officials said the camper is a total loss.

The snow did present an issue for the fire crews.

“Yeah, with the snow we do have some delays. We did have some slick roads getting here, so that causes us to slow down and take our time a little bit better,” Capt. Dustin Johnson, Sioux City Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters would like to remind people to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.