Breaking News
Auditor rules that Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor voter registration canceled

Camper lost in fire Thursday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire and ice are opposites, but local fire crews had to deal with both of those Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to a camper on fire near the 2,500 block of First Street in Sioux City around 5:30 Thursday evening.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and no other structures were damaged.

Officials said the camper is a total loss.

The snow did present an issue for the fire crews.

“Yeah, with the snow we do have some delays. We did have some slick roads getting here, so that causes us to slow down and take our time a little bit better,” Capt. Dustin Johnson, Sioux City Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters would like to remind people to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel

Trending Stories