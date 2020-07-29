Camp High Hopes to host Rib Fest Roadside August 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Camp High Hopes has made safe alterations to their Rib Fest event.

This year’s Rib Fest is called Rib Fest Roadside, and the camp is selling grilling packages, t-shirts, and raffle tickets. The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Battery Park at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The grilling packages include a frozen rack of ribs, frozen pork loin, frozen pork butt, fresh chicken wings, ground beef, dinner sausages, a 2 liter Pepsi, a bottle of Famous Dave’s sauce, and a bottle of Famous Dave’s seasoning. The packages will cost $80.

Photo Courtesy of Camp High Hopes

Shirts will also be available for purchase for $20. Tickets for a raffle will also be available for $1. The drawing for the raffle will be held on August 3. Prizes for the raffle include a Traeger grill, case of ribs, dinner for 18 at Famous Dave’s, a cowhide, and gift cards.

Money raised from the event will support the programs that Camp High Hopes offers to kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and special needs.

More information about the event can be found on Camp High Hopes’ website.