Camp High Hopes offers online summer fun kits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 has caused Camp High Hopes to stay closed for the summer, but that doesn’t mean campers can’t enjoy any summertime fun this year.

The camp is now offering kits online full of different projects campers can try out in lieu of attending camp this summer.

Camp volunteers said this is the first of many interactive activities they’re trying out this season.

“How heartbreaking it is for them to not be able to come to camp this summer, so we want to still be reaching out to them, still be interacting with them, still have things for them to do this summer,” Stephen Fasnacht with Camp High Hopes said.

If you’re interested in buying a kit from the camp, you can go to their website for more information.