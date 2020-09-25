Camp High Hopes launches new sensory garden

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new interactive area is now available to guests at Sioux City’s Camp High Hopes.

A ribbon cutting took place today for the camp’s new sensory garden. The camp’s latest addition includes many different attractions, such as an interactive water feature, wheelchair gazebo, and sensory pavillion.

Camp Advancement Director Sarah Morgan said it’s exciting to see the garden come to life after three years in the making.

“It’s very exciting because we are constantly trying to add new things, something special, something unique for our campers to do when they’re here at camp. So, we’re always looking you know to enrich their lives with different activities, and this is one way we can do that,” said Morgan

Executive Director Chris Liberto said the garden will paly a big role providing new activities for campers after an unusual summer.

“This weekend marks our first fall weekend that we’ve been able to do since all the changes due to COVID-19, and so, we’ve spent a lot of time, our staff, in looking at what camps are doing across the country, the American Camp Association, and we’re following what a lot of the health agencies are recommending,” said Liberto.

