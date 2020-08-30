Camp High Hopes hosts Family Fun Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Although Camp High Hopes wasn’t able to host campers officially this summer, families can still enjoy all that the camp has to offer.

Camp High Hopes hosted a Family Fun Day for campers and their families to see all their old friends and enjoy the outdoors with safety in mind. Parents tell KCAU 9 News Family Fun Day is a great way to get out of the house and spend quality time together.

“This place has just got so many opportunities and so many things that they can just experience that they can’t experience at their own home, today, you know. He did more at the monkey tree that he’s ever done, so every time they come, they grow, and they just experience more than they did the time before,” said Jamie Shufflebarger, a camper parent.

Camp High Hopes also recently released their programs for the fall. They plan on hosting Saturday day camps and week sleep-away camps. The first Saturday day camp kicks off September 12.

Latest Stories