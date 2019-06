Rib Fest 2019 is officially in the bag and in our bellies.

The smell of delicious Bar-B-Que is still in the air at the Hard Rock’s Battery Park, where hundreds of people poured in to sample Siouxland’s best ribs.

Of course, it was all for a good cause, proceeds go to Camp High Hopes, a local nonprofit that offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs to those in need.

The funds will be used to buy new campground equipment and pay for kids with disabilities to go to camp.