SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some people braved the cold temperatures to go tubing for a cause.

Camp High Hopes held their winter fundraiser at Cone Park. There were dozens of supporters in attendance for the event. The Executive Director of Camp High Hopes Sarah Morgan said they appreciate the support from Siouxlanders.

“Our community supports Camp High Hopes and vice-versa, we want to support the community. So, it’s a great partnership that we have, you know it’s a win-win for both places and we’re excited to be here tonight to be able to celebrate Camp High Hopes with them, but also to do something fun on a winter night,” said Morgan.

A portion of the proceeds will go right back to Camp High Hopes. The money helps with their Spring, Summer, and Fall programs.