Camp High Hopes getting grills, smokers ready for Rib Fest 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Camp High Hopes announced they will host Rib Fest 2021 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Battery Park on June 19.

Officials said the public is invited to come and taste some of Siouxland’s best barbecues from local and regional teams from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Rib Fest has become a must-attend summer event,” says Chris Liberto, the Executive Director of Camp High Hopes. “Not only is it a family-friendly event, but Rib Fest has become one of our premier fundraising activities helping to support hundreds of campers with disabilities and special needs.”

This year’s event can have up to 30 teams compete, and they’re accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with participants battling it out for bragging rights, trophies, and cash prizes.

The two categories for the competition include ribs and chicken, and the top five finishers from each category will go home with a portion of the prize money, which totals $1,750.

The non-professional barbecue cook teams can earn points towards the KCBS Backyard Team of the Year.

Rib Fest 2019. Photo Courtesy of Camp High Hopes.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of Rib Fest again this year,” said Shane Miller, Group President at Tyson Fresh Meats. “This event recruits some of the best barbeque teams in the country, and it is for a wonderful cause. We look forward to witnessing – and tasting – the competition.”

Rib Fest 2021 is presented by Tyson Fresh Meats, which the company has provided all of the meat for the competition and public sampling.

Officials mentioned that the rib fest is a Kansas City Barbeque Association Backyard Sanctioned Contest.

All of the funds from the event will go towards supporting programming at Camp High Hopes and helping cover the cost of meals, activities, supplies, and medical care for campers.

For more information on Rib Fest 2021 or finding the team and judge’s applications, click here.