Camp High Hopes celebrates 2019 volunteers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland non-profit took time to thank the people that give their time to the organization.

Camp High Hopes celebrated its volunteers with a ceremony at the lodge.

Last year, almost 400 volunteers donated more than 2,000 hours at the camp for people with special needs.

The ceremony also recognized five volunteer camp organizers as volunteers of the year.

“I feel as though I’m just a small part of it, but whatever I can do to come and help the camp. I really enjoy it,” said Camp High Hopes volunteer Randy Stabe.

“And I see the smiles it puts on the faces of the campers. And to just know that we’re a small part of that is greatly appreciated,” Clint Vos, another camp high hopes volunteer, said.

Camp High Hopes has been providing safe and fun programs for Siouxlanders with special needs since 2004.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel

Trending Stories