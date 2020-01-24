Camp High Hopes celebrates 2019 volunteers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland non-profit took time to thank the people that give their time to the organization.

Camp High Hopes celebrated its volunteers with a ceremony at the lodge.

Last year, almost 400 volunteers donated more than 2,000 hours at the camp for people with special needs.

The ceremony also recognized five volunteer camp organizers as volunteers of the year.

“I feel as though I’m just a small part of it, but whatever I can do to come and help the camp. I really enjoy it,” said Camp High Hopes volunteer Randy Stabe.

“And I see the smiles it puts on the faces of the campers. And to just know that we’re a small part of that is greatly appreciated,” Clint Vos, another camp high hopes volunteer, said.

Camp High Hopes has been providing safe and fun programs for Siouxlanders with special needs since 2004.