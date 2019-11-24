Camp High Hopes announces its 2020 Smiles Ambassadors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2020 Smiles Ambassadors were announced during a special ceremony held at Camp High Hopes on Thursday.

Brooklyn Steinfeld, 12, of Sioux City, was named the 2020 Youth Smiles Ambassador and Jess Gibson, 19, of Wayne, Nebraska, was named the 2020 Adult Smiles Ambassador.

Executive Director of Camp High Hopes, Chris Liberto, said in a press release that the Smiles Ambassador ceremony is something they look forward to every year.

“It’s a tradition that has come to mean a lot to not only our campers, but their friends, family members, and caretakers. We are honored to have Brooklyn and Jess serve as volunteer Smiles Ambassadors for 2020,” mentioned Liberto.

Brooklyn and Jess will help raise awareness and represent more than 1,800 campers from Camp High Hopes by participating in different Siouxland community events in 2020.