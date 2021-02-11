Camp Autumn ice fishing tournament rescheduled due to cold weather

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland ice fishing tournament that was originally planned for February 13 is being pushed back due to cold temperatures forecasted for the weekend.

Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Camp Autumn are rescheduling their 2nd Annual Ice Fishing Tournament & Fundraiser at Camp Autumn near Sutherland to March 6.

According to a release, the event was rescheduled after cold temperatures were forecasted for the original event date of February 13. The event is a free will donation event and is open to the public, though registration is encouraged.

This event is a release tournament, which means fish will be released back into the lake. The prize categories will be based on length for the following species: bass, crappie, and bluegill/other panfish. The tournament and fundraiser will feature a kids’ fishing clinic and ice fishing tournament for all levels, with a chili lunch provided by Hy-Vee in Sheldon.

Town Square Coffee House out of Orange City, Iowa will be on-site to provide coffee and hot cocoa throughout the tournament. Ice huts, poles, and gear will be available on a first-come, first-serve, rotating basis for individuals or families who do not have ice fishing equipment.



The event benefits scholarships for children to attend Camp Autumn, a therapeutic camp for children in northwest Iowa.

“This event is for the competitive angler, the family who wants to try something new, and everyone in between,” said Katie Ping, Marketing and Events Coordinator at Seasons Center. “We’re excited to see all ages and all skill levels out on the ice enjoying our private lake out at Camp Autumn again this year.”

This event is supported by the Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club, who will be handling the tournament aspects, as well as the kids’ fishing clinic. The first 50 kids, 15 and under, will receive a free ice fishing rod and reel combo courtesy of the Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club!

“We are so excited to host the 2nd Annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser at Camp Autumn,” said Adam Lybarger, Camp Director at Camp Autumn. “We are thrilled to open up our private lake again and give people from our local communities an opportunity to fish here while supporting a great cause. There is a lot of work that goes into an event like this, and we couldn’t do it without the help and support of our sponsors. We are especially grateful to the Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club for their continued generosity and support of our camp and the youth that we serve.”

There are several safety precautions in place to keep participants, staff, and volunteers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic including:

Participants not feeling well or knows they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked not to participate in the event

Participants will need to wear a mask during registration and transportation to and from the main lake. Hand sanitizer will be available at registration

Multiple registration tables will be set up in the basketball warehouse with the large garage door open to allow plenty of airflow and 6 foot distances marked on the ground.

Transportation assistance out to the main lake provided by the Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club will be done via trailer rides to ensure social distancing and the safety of the club volunteers.

The camp warehouse will not be open this year.

Tournament and door prizes will be awarded at the end of the day either out on the ice or via an FM broadcast that participants can tune into with their car radios in the parking lot depending on weather conditions.

Social distancing will be required between shelters and anglers on the ice but do believe this naturally occurs anyway due to the nature of the sport.

If you would like to register, you can do so by clicking here. More info about the event can be found here.