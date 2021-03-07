Camp Autumn helps raise money for disabled children through fishing tournament

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (KCAU) – As the temperatures start to warm up, this weekend seems it might be the last time to go ice fishing until next winter.

The community in Sutherland is taking advantage of the ice before it’s gone.

After having to postpone the Annual Fishing Tournament due to extreme cold last month, Camp Autumn had the opposite problem this weekend with warmer temperatures. More than 100 participants came out for a great time.

“They come out here. They don’t have any equipment. We give them a rod and reel from the Fishing Club and let them come out, catch a couple of fish. They take that home, and hopefully, they continue doing fishing for the rest of their lives,” said Camp Autumn Director Adam Lybarger.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the camp to help kids with disabilities get a chance to attend summer camp, and this year, they were able to raise more than $2,000.