Calvary Lutheran Church holds annual Easter Egg Hunt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many communities around Siouxland are celebrating Easter this weekend.

Around a hundred kids and their families showed up for Calvary Lutheran Church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The event kicked off with a story service, puppet show, and prize drawing before the dash for thousands of eggs.

“Hoping to provide families some joy, you know. It’s been such a long year for everybody as we think back to last Holy Week. Everything got canceled. Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, all those services we held online,” said Trevor Freudenburg.

The church made some modifications, though, like canceling the usual fellowship meal after the hunt.