SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The number to the Dakota County law enforcement center may not work for some, officials say.

The Dakota County 911 Communications Center said that callers are getting a busy signal when trying to call the center. They said if callers are encountering that, they can call 911.

In a Facebook post, they said that there is an issue is being caused by a known problem between AT&T and Long Line.

Crews are working on the issue currently.