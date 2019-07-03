Call the non-emergency number for firework complaints

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If someone is lighting off fireworks out of the legal firework hours and you want to report it to authorities, dispatchers say don’t call 911, but rather dial the non-emergency number.

“If it was someone that you loved having a heart attack, wouldn’t you want us to answer that call first, as opposed to your neighbor lighting off fireworks,” asked Clare Severn, a Sarpy County Dispatcher.

Officials saying this week is one of the busiest weeks on the phones, because many people clog up the 911 line reporting fireworks.They advise everyone to only use 911 for emergencies and if you have a firework complaint, to call the non-emergency phone number.

“You may call the non-emergency and it could ring seven or eight times,” said Severn. “And people get frustrated and hang up and call 911 because they think we’re ignoring their call, but that’s not the case. We will get to the non-emergency as soon as we can.”

If you have a firework complaint here in Sioux City, the non-emergency phone number is 712-279-6960.