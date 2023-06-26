SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two women admitted to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Cherokee.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Lauretta Payce, 61, of Fontana, California, and Andrea Romo, 41, of Gardena, California, pleaded guilty in federal court on June 16.

The release states that based on Payce and Romo’s admissions in court, they conspired to distribute at least 1.5 kilograms (more than three pounds) of methamphetamine from December 2019 through May 2022.

Payce and Romo told the court that they helped six others to distribute around four pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of marijuana. They obtained the drugs from California and Nevada and transported them to Iowa in a hidden compartment in a vehicle.

Payce and Romo are facing a maximum life sentence and a minimum of 10 years imprisonment, along with a $10,000,000 fine and a five-year term of supervised release.