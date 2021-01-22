California woman sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for Iowa meth conspiracy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A California woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Officials said Marissa Weisbly, 34, of Los Osos, California, received her prison sentence after a guilty plea on August 19, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the sentencing, she was found to have been involved with trafficking 70 pounds of methamphetamine across California, Iowa, and South Dakota.

On February 18, 2020, while authorities were patrolling the Grand Falls Casino parking lot in Larchwood, they searched a vehicle connected to Weisbly. They ultimately recovered nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and drug trafficking materials.

Officials reported earlier that winter, she and her co-conspirators had brought pounds of methamphetamine to the Midwest for distribution.

Weisbly was sentenced in Sioux City to 93 months of prison by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

She must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison term ends. There is no parole in the federal system.