California, U.K. variants of COVID-19 confirmed in northeast Nebraska

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – The California and U.K. variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in northeast Nebraska.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) received notification that one more individual tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been found to have the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.

Health officials announced on Saturday that they identified two cases of the California variant B.1.429 in the ELVPHD district.

The health department has confirmed that all three of these cases are the first known variant cases of the virus and are in Madison County. Health officials said the two individuals with the California variant live in the same household.

ELVPHD reports they have occasional cases of reinfection of COVID-19 as well because the two individuals positive with the California variant tested positive for the virus three months before to another positive test of COVID.

Health officials said the cases locally are on an upward trend. During the previous week, ELVPHD investigated 52 cases compared with 39 and 44 during the previous two weeks.