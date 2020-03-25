California man faces $250,000 fine in Sioux City court for illegally possessing firearm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A California man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in a federal court in Sioux City.

Meher Aboolian, 32, of Glendale, California, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Aboolian was previously convicted of the following crimes which prohibit him from possessing firearms: burglary and false checks in 2008; and felony possession of a controlled substance for sale in 2016, all in the State of California, Los Angeles County Court.

At the plea hearing, evidence showed that Aboolian was stopped by law enforcement in November of 2019.

During a search of Aboolian, officers found, concealed under his hat, drug paraphernalia and pills for which Aboolian did not have a prescription.

Officials said additional drug paraphernalia was found in Aboolian’s car during a search along with items to mask the smell of illegal narcotics.

According to court documents, officers also located a stolen pistol with a loaded magazine and no visible serial number.

Aboolian remains in custody of the United States Marshal awaiting sentencing.

The California man faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not more than 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

