California-based tech firm buys space on former Gateway Computer Campus

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – San Diego, California-based technology firm, Innovive has purchased 367,000 square feet on the former Gateway Computer Campus in North Sioux City.

The advanced manufacturing and distribution center sits on 40 acres located at 301/508 Centennial Drive and 200 N Merrill Boulevard, South Dakota.

Innovive is a leading manufacturer of disposable rodent cages utilized in laboratory research.

The sale completed the repositioning of the five-building, 746,000 square foot, 76-acre Gateway Computer Campus by investor Gerard Keating less than 29 months after his purchase in January 2018.

The Holstein cow-spotted campus languished as an albatross for 10 years prior to Keating’s purchase.

Keating implemented a plan to subdivide the campus of five buildings, connected by enclosed walkways.

Four of the five buildings were previously sold and resulted in over $24 million in private investment by three leading Sioux City metro companies. Those companies include Connelly Development, Sterling Computers and Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering.

The buildings are now home to over 500 skilled employees.

Chris Bogenrief, SIOR, CCIM, MBA, president of NAI United representing Keating, said the repositioning of the largest industrial property in the State of South Dakota is also one of the greatest economic development stories in South Dakota’s history.

Rock Valley-based People’s Bank provided financing for the acquisition.

