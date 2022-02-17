NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, responders arrived on the scene to find the front porch on fire and was quickly spreading up the side of the house and interior.

The release indicated that the Fire Department launched an ‘aggressive attack’ on the fire that proved to be successful, and the fire was put out quickly.

Officers and a bystander on scene were able to assist the occupants and one dog out of the house and firefighters were able to retrieve the second dog afterward.

The release stated there were no injuries to the occupants, pets, or the civilian who helped.

The cause of the fire was determined to be poorly discarded ‘smoking materials,’ according to the release.

The Norfolk Fire department was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department, Blackhills Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District.

The release indicated that residents should make sure to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and discard any smoking materials into appropriate containers to avoid fires.