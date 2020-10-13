BVU freshman wrestler saves coworker’s life

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Buena Vista wrestler is explaining how the skills he learned on the mat help in his every day life.

This, after he saved his coworker from nearly dying.

Diego Aguilera started working at Walmart to help pay for tuition and other college expenses. He said his first day on the job was easy until he was left with someone else’s life in his hands.

Diego Aguilera is a freshman wrestler at Buena Vista University.

“You always think like, you’ll be ready for a situation like that and then it comes and you see if you’re actually ready,” Aguilera said.

He adds it was a typical first day on the job up until he and his trainer went on break.

“He just starts sweating profusely, dripping, turning pale. His lips started turning pale. And that’s when he started complaining of chest pains, and I saw his head rocking back closing his eyes slowly. He was clutching his chest he was just grabbing it,” Diego explained.

Aguilera’s coworker was having a heart attack. That’s when he tapped in to his wrestling skills.

“In wrestling, you don’t have a lot of time to think. You’re moving off of reactions. You’re going off your opponent. So being able to react quickly, that helped a lot in this situation,” Diego added.

Aguilera started CPR and was able to resuscitate his co-worker.

“Anybody that knows the sport of wrestling, it kind of mirrors life, there’s a lot of ups and downs. A lot of times you don’t have anybody to lean on in the real world,” said BVU wrestling head coach Mark Rial.

He adds who Aguilera is, as both a wrestler and a person, helped save his coworker.

“We’re not going to take a lot of credit for what he did a lot of it comes from his upbringing. His family life. Just a little bit from wrestling helps in that aspect but you know that’s him, man… Just like in a wrestling match you don’t want to think too much you want to react and that’s what he did,” Rial said.

“The main thing I’ve taken away is I’m glad I could’ve been there. I would have done it again,” Aguilera said.

He adds this isn’t the first time he’s been in a similar situation. He said he once offered CPR to a baby and kept her breathing until emergency assistance arrived.

